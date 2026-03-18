South Bay Lakers vs. Rip City Remix - Game Highlights
Published on March 18, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)
Rip City Remix YouTube Video
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NBA G League Stories from March 18, 2026
- Caleb Love Scores Final Seven Points in Overtime Thriller to Defeat Lakers - Rip City Remix
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- Legends Storm Back in Fourth to Stun Vipers 108-104 - Texas Legends
- Hunter Dickinson Makes History as Birmingham Wins Fourth in a Row - Birmingham Squadron
- Osceola Magic Use Fourth-Quarter Comeback to Take Down Long Island - Osceola Magic
- Vipers Clinch Tenth-Straight Playoff Appearance - Rio Grande Valley Vipers
- Maine Celtics Squander Lead to Squadron - Maine Celtics
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