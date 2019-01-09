Sound Tigers to Honor Local Military Heroes this Weekend

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - The Bridgeport Sound Tigers, proud AHL affiliate of the New York Islanders, will pay tribute to our nation's heroes, both past and present, with Military Appreciation Night presented by the Better Business Bureau Serving Connecticut this Saturday, Jan. 12 at Webster Bank Arena.

As a small token of gratitude, the Sound Tigers are offering free tickets to all veterans and active duty personnel for their 7 p.m. matchup against the Hartford Wolf Pack. Members of the military may show their I.D. at the Webster Bank Arena Click It or Ticket Box Office to receive one free ticket. In addition, military families and anyone else attending the game with members of the armed forces will receive discounted $20 tickets in select seating areas.

During the second intermission, the United States Army will host an emotional swearing in of 40 future soldiers on the Webster Bank Arena ice. The Sound Tigers have also ventured out into the community recently to donate additional tickets to veterans at local organizations, including Homes for the Brave.

Help us honor and recognize these true heroes by showing your support at Saturday's contest. The first 2,000 fans will receive a free Sound Tigers camouflage hat when doors open at 6 p.m. and a special $25 ticket package is also available now (only online) , which includes access to the rivalry game as well as a military-theme Sound Tigers t-shirt. A portion of these packages will be donated directly to the Better Business Bureau Foundation to support scholarships for children of military members from Connecticut. This ticket package must be purchased in advance and is not available at the box office.

