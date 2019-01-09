Cormier Shines as Devils Blank Crunch 4-0

BINGHAMTON - Evan Cormier stopped all 35 shots he faced as the Binghamton Devils shutout the Syracuse Crunch, 4-0, on Wednesday night at Floyd L. Maines Veterans Memorial Arena.

The Devils took a 1-0 lead with 4:31 left in the first period as Brandon Gignac beat goaltender Eddie Pasquale on a breakaway. With Michael Kapla's penalty coming to an end, Gignac took the puck from Cory Conachar and ripped a shot off the post and in for his seventh of the year. Gignac's goal was assisted by Blake Speers and the Devils took a one-goal lead into the first intermission.

Brandon Baddock scored his second of the year to give the Devils a 2-0 lead in the second period. Nathan Bastian hit Baddock with a pass from below the goal line and his shot went over the left shoulder of Pasquale and off the inside cross bar. The call was originally no goal, however, after video review, deemed a goal. Assists were credited to Bastian and Colby Sissons and the Devils took a two-goal lead into the third period despite being outshot, 23-8.

Egor Sharangovich added to the Devils' lead at 10:41 of the third period while skating four-on-four. The Crunch put a lot of pressure on the Devils and Sharangovich broke free and that created a two-on-one rush. Sharangovich beat Pasquale over his left shoulder, top shelf, for a 3-0 advantage. The goal was Sharangovich's seventh of the year with assists from Michael Kapla and John Ramage.

Nick Lappin got in on the scoring with an empty netter with exactly two minutes left in the third period. Gignac picked up the only assist as the Devils complete the shutout, 4-0. Cormier earned first-star honors with a 35-save shutout.

