Coyotes Recall Bunting from Tucson
January 9, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release
GLENDALE, ARIZONA - Arizona Coyotes President of Hockey Operations and General Manager John Chayka announced today that the Coyotes have recalled forward Michael Bunting from the Tucson Roadrunners, the club's American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate.
The 23-year-old Bunting has scored a goal in four games with the Coyotes this season.
The 5-foot-11, 197-pound native of Scarborough, ON has registered 6-12-18 and 28 penalty minutes (PIM) in 22 games with the Roadrunners this season. He has recorded 53-61-114 and 166 PIM in 219 career AHL games over four seasons with Tucson and Springfield.
Bunting was originally drafted by the Coyotes in the fourth round (117th overall) in the 2014 Entry Draft.
