Anaheim Ducks Announce Roster Moves
January 9, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release
SAN DIEGO - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has reassigned center Ben Street and defenseman Josh Mahura to the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).
Street, 31 (2/13/87), earned 3-2=5 points with two penalty minutes (PIM) in 21 games with the Ducks this season. Signed as a free agent on July 2, 2018, Street owns 3-5=8 points with 10 PIM in 56 career NHL games with Anaheim (2018-19), Detroit (2017-18), Colorado (2014-16) and Calgary (2012-14). The 6-0, 190-pound forward made his San Diego debut last night in Ontario, going scoreless with a +1 rating in a 4-1 Gulls victory.
Mahura, 20 (5/5/98), collected 1-4=5 points with four PIM in 17 games with Anaheim this season. Mahura picked up his first career NHL point (assist) on Nov. 21 vs. Vancouver and scored his first career NHL goal on Dec. 20 at Boston (Jaroslav Halak). Selected by Anaheim in the third round (85th overall) of the 2016 NHL Draft, Mahura has 1-8=9 points in 14 games with San Diego this season. The 6-0, 192-pound defenseman returns to the Gulls leading active team blueliners in assists and co-leading in points.
