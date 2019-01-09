Thunderbirds Announce Front Office Staff Promotion

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds are proud to announce the promotion of Todd McDonald to VP of Sales & Strategy. McDonald had previously held the role of Senior Director of Ticket Sales.

"It's with great pride that we announce Todd's promotion to VP of Sales & Strategy," said Thunderbirds President Nathan Costa. "From literally the first day we became a franchise, Todd has exemplified what I look for in an employee - especially a leader. He has worked tirelessly leading the ticket sales team to exponential growth during our first three seasons, and has earned the opportunity to lead all revenue generation for the organization. I'm excited to be able to promote another internal candidate to such an important position, and look forward to working alongside Todd as we continue to grow our organization for long-term sustainability."

A native of Western Massachusetts, McDonald is a proud alumnus of Western New England College, where he played varsity hockey and baseball as an undergrad. He obtained his Master's Degree in Sports Management from Lasell College in 2017.

McDonald's career in sports stretches back two decades and has included sales positions with Hartford Sports, the Boston Red Sox, the Connecticut Sun, and the University of Massachusetts-Amherst. He joined the Springfield American Hockey League franchise in 2015 as the Sales Manager for the Springfield Falcons.

When the Springfield AHL team re-branded as the Thunderbirds in the summer of 2016, McDonald was brought aboard as the Director of Ticket Sales. Under his guidance, the Thunderbirds swept the AHL Awards for Business Excellence in their inaugural season, leading the league in Group Ticket Sales Growth, Corporate Sales Growth, Overall Ticket Sales Growth, and Season Ticket Sales Growth. The team also grew its attendance and ticket sales by over 50% from the final season of the Falcons in 2015-16.

In the Thunderbirds' second season, during which McDonald was promoted to Senior Director of Ticket Sales, the franchise again was recognized at the league level for Season Ticket Sales Growth and Corporate Sponsorship Sales Growth. The team sold out the MassMutual Center nine times in the 2017-18 season while growing their average attendance for a second straight season.

On top of his dedicated work to the Thunderbirds organization, McDonald is also a proud board member for the Greater Chicopee Chamber of Commerce, as well as the Belchertown Little League. He remains active outside the office as a coach in the Belchertown Little League.

