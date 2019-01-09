Condors Drop One Goal Decision in Texas, 3-2
January 9, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release
CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Bakersfield Condors (16-14-2-1; 35pts) surged late, but fell 3-2 to the Texas Stars (19-11-3-2; 43pts) on Wednesday night at HEB Center in Cedar Park. RW Josh Currie and RW Mitch Callahan had the goals for the Condors.
FIRST PERIOD
STARS GOAL: D Ben Gleason (5th) from the point on the power play; Assists: Mersch, L'Esperance; Time of goal: 2:05; TEX leads, 1-0
STARS GOAL: C Tony Calderone (2nd) off a rebound; Assists: Mascherin, Heatherington; Time of goal: 12:07; TEX leads, 2-0
SHOTS: BAK - 9 , TEX - 12 SECOND PERIOD
No scoring
SHOTS: BAK- 8, TEX - 10 THIRD PERIOD
CONDORS GOAL: RW Josh Currie (10th) from the low slot; Assists: Lowe, Esposito; Time of goal: 1:59; TEX leads, 2-1
STARS GOAL: LW Adam Mascherin (14th) off a turnover in the Condors end; Assists: Calderone; Time of goal: 5:25; TEX leads, 3-1
CONDORS GOAL: RW Mitch Callahan (6th) with the goalie pulled at the top of the crease; Assists: Marody, Day; Time of goal: 19:42; TEX leads, 3-2
SHOTS: BAK- 13, TEX - 4 QUICK HITS
THREE STARS: 1. Calderon (TEX) 2. Mascherin (TEX) 3. Bow (TEX)
POWER PLAYS: BAK - 0/3; TEX - 1/2
SHOTS ON GOAL: BAK - 30 ; TEX - 26
GOALTENDERS: BAK - Starrett (6-3-3; 26/23); TEX - Bow (15-5-4; 30/28)
RW Josh Currie notched his fourth straight season with at least 10 goals; he has recorded back-to-back 20-goal campaigns
It was the fourth straight one-goal game for the Condors
Bakersfield is 4-1-3 in its last seven games against Texas
The Condors are now 6-1-0 against the Central Division
The Condors are in Colorado on Friday and Saturday at 6 p.m. PT
