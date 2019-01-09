Roadrunners Sign Alberga to Professional Tryout

January 9, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release





TUCSON, AZ - The Tucson Roadrunners, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the Arizona Coyotes, announced today that the Roadrunners have signed forward Domenic Alberga of the Norfolk Admirals (ECHL) to a professional tryout.

The 26-year-old has registered one assist in 12 games with the Roadrunners this season on two separate tryout stints. Tucson's #9 recorded his first AHL point on December 8 in the team's 5-0 win over Ontario.

The 6-foot-1, 209-pound native of Maple, ON has registered 10 goals and 12 assists for a total of 22 points in 22 games with Norfolk, Tucson's ECHL affiliate this season. Through parts of five seasons in the ECHL, Alberga has recorded a total of 49 goals and 66 assists for a total of 115 points in 216 games.

On-The-Ice

After sweeping a weekend in California, taking down both Stockton and Bakersfield respectively, the Roadrunners look to continue their winning ways against one of the hottest team in the American Hockey League. Currently holding a record of 19-9-3-1 and sitting at second place in the Pacific Division, the Roadrunners will play eight of their next 10 games at home through February 2.

All-Star Classic selected defenseman Kyle Capobianco continues to pace the team in scoring with 28 points in 32 games following his game-winning goal in overtime on Saturday night in Bakersfield.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 9, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.