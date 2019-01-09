Robbie Payne Returns to Idaho Steelheads from Texas

CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, announced today that forward Robbie Payne has been returned on loan to the team's ECHL affiliate, the Idaho Steelheads.

Payne, 25, has recorded three points (0-3=3) in 10 games with the Texas Stars after beginning the season in Cedar Park. The first-year forward skated in six games at the end of the 2017-18 season and recorded a pair of assists for the Stars before signing with the club during the offseason.

In his time with the Steelheads, the 5-foot-11 rookie from Gaylord, Michigan collected five points (3-2=5) in six games and scored his first professional goal on Dec. 12 against Kansas City. Payne set a personal record in Idaho's 7-3 win on Sunday, scoring a goal and adding two assists.

Payne was a four-year player at Northern Michigan University prior to turning pro and was named team co-captain as a senior in 2017-18. In 158 NCAA games with the Wildcats, Payne notched 94 points (54-40").

The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, and continue their home-stand against the Bakersfield Condors tonight at 7:00 p.m.

