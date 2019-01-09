Robbie Payne Returns to Idaho Steelheads from Texas
January 9, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release
CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, announced today that forward Robbie Payne has been returned on loan to the team's ECHL affiliate, the Idaho Steelheads.
Payne, 25, has recorded three points (0-3=3) in 10 games with the Texas Stars after beginning the season in Cedar Park. The first-year forward skated in six games at the end of the 2017-18 season and recorded a pair of assists for the Stars before signing with the club during the offseason.
In his time with the Steelheads, the 5-foot-11 rookie from Gaylord, Michigan collected five points (3-2=5) in six games and scored his first professional goal on Dec. 12 against Kansas City. Payne set a personal record in Idaho's 7-3 win on Sunday, scoring a goal and adding two assists.
Payne was a four-year player at Northern Michigan University prior to turning pro and was named team co-captain as a senior in 2017-18. In 158 NCAA games with the Wildcats, Payne notched 94 points (54-40").
The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, and continue their home-stand against the Bakersfield Condors tonight at 7:00 p.m. Full-season, 24-game and 12-game ticket packages for the 2018-19 campaign are on sale now. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from January 9, 2019
- Roadrunners Sign Alberga to Professional Tryout - Tucson Roadrunners
- Robbie Payne Returns to Idaho Steelheads from Texas - Texas Stars
- P-Bruins Week in Review - Providence Bruins
- Amerks Reassign Peterson to Cincinnati - Rochester Americans
- Game Day Build-Up: Senators vs. Monsters - Belleville Senators
- Sound Tigers to Honor Local Military Heroes this Weekend - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Marlies Ready to Take on Comets - Toronto Marlies
- Mohawk Valley Garden Finalizes Purchase of Babe's Restaurant - Utica Comets
- Doug Janik, Steve Langdon to Enter Amerks Hall of Fame on Friday, February 8 - Rochester Americans
- Admirals Sign Defenseman Vince Pedrie - Milwaukee Admirals
- Coyotes Recall Bunting from Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
- Anaheim Ducks Announce Roster Moves - San Diego Gulls
- Heat, Gulls Face off Wednesday at Stockton Arena - Stockton Heat
- Thunderbirds Announce Front Office Staff Promotion - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Sabres Assign Wilson to Rochester - Rochester Americans
- Game Day Build-Up: Senators vs. Monsters, January 9 - Belleville Senators
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Texas Stars Stories
- Robbie Payne Returns to Idaho Steelheads from Texas
- STARS Stars Add James Phelan and Brad McClure from Idaho, Return Spencer Naas
- Stars Earn a Point in Shootout, Fall to Manitoba 3-2
- Center James Phelan Loaned to Idaho
- Bow, Stars Hold off Moose for Seventh Straight Home Win