Admirals Sign Defenseman Vince Pedrie

January 9, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Milwaukee Admirals News Release





Milwaukee, WI - The Milwaukee Admirals announced today that the team has signed defenseman Vince Pedrie to an American Hockey League contract for the rest of the 2018-19 season.

Pedrie has split time this season between the Hartford Wolfpack (AHL), where he had three assists in seven games, and the Maine Mariners (ECHL) where he tallied four points on two goals and two assists. The Penn State alum spent last season with the Wolfpack and collected 14 points (3g-11a) and 43 penalty minutes in 58 games.

Pedrie and the Admirals return to the ice Wednesday night when they host the Grand Rapids Griffins at 7 pm at Panther Arena. Fans can purchase tickets by calling the Admirals office at (414) 227-0550, or online at www.milwaukeeadmirals.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 9, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.