Heat, Gulls Face off Wednesday at Stockton Arena

January 9, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release





Wednesday, January 9, 2019

Arena: Stockton Arena

Date: Wednesday, January 9, 2019

Time: 7:00 p.m. PST

Broadcast: Hear the Heat's radio call on Spreaker and iHeartRadio or tune in to AHLTV to watch a stream of the game.

For live, in-game tweets, follow @AHLHeat. Stay tuned after the game for the Chase Chevrolet Big Moments of the Game to enter to win a puck signed by Brett Pollock.

TONIGHT

The Stockton Heat look to stay in the win column as they play host to one of the hottest teams in the AHL, the San Diego Gulls, Wednesday night at Stockton Arena. The Heat come into the game after taking a 7-6 win over the Colorado Eagles on Saturday while San Diego enters having won nine games during an 11-game point streak.

FILLING IT UP

Stockton had a historic week last week, setting a team record with 17 goals over three games - the most ever for the Heat in a three-game span. The mark bests the previous high of 16, which had been set twice: earlier this year from November 20 through 23 and from October 30 through November 5, 2016.

PHILLY PHILLY

Matthew Phillips enters Wednesday's game with the second-longest active scoring streak in the AHL, trailing only Chicago's Brandon Pirri at eight games, with 14 points (5g,9a) over that span. Phillips has reached a new level of late, having recorded three three-point efforts in Stockton's last four contests. Most recently, the 20-year-old rookie had a goal and two assists in the Heat's 7-6 win on Saturday.

THIS BUD'S FOR YOU

Buddy Robinson comes into Wednesday's showdown nipping at Phillips' heels in terms of streaks, coming in with a seven-game scoring run. Over that span, which began on December 21 at Iowa, Robinson has recorded nine points with three goals and six assists.

HAMILTON'S BIG WEEK

Rob Hamilton had a strong week in last week's three-game slate, finishing the trio of contests with six points on three goals and three assists in addition to a plus-5 rating. The defenseman was named first star of the night on Saturday after scoring twice, adding an assist and finishing the 7-6 win a plus-2.

HOME COOKING

Stockton has historically had its way with San Diego at Stockton Arena, entering tonight's game with an all-time record of 12-3-0-1 against the Gulls on home ice. The Gulls took the lone meeting earlier this year in Stockton, though, claiming a 6-3 win on November 25.

