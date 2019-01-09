Crunch Shutout by Devils, 4-0

January 9, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release





BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch were shutout by the Binghamton Devils, 4-0, tonight at the Floyd L. Maines Veterans Memorial Arena.

The Crunch have dropped two in a row as they move to 21-11-2-0 on the season. Despite the loss, Syracuse still holds a 6-1-0-0 lead in the 10-game season series against Binghamton.

Evan Cormier recorded the win with a 35-save performance between the pipes for the Devils. Eddie Pasquale stopped 6-of-9 in net for the Crunch. Syracuse was unable to convert on seven power play opportunities, but went a perfect 2-for-2 on the penalty kill.

Binghamton opened scoring 15:29 into the first period. Brandon Gignac came streaking in and beat Pasquale on the breakaway. Blake Speers tallied the assist.

The Devils doubled their lead halfway through the middle frame. After Nathan Bastian dug the puck out from the end boards, Brandon Baddock fired a quick wrister from the left circle. The secondary helper went to Colby Sissons.

Binghamton made it 3-0 off a 2-on-1 rush during 4-on-4 play at the 10:41 mark of the third period. Egor Sharangovich sped down the right wing and potted one from the faceoff dot. Michael Kapla and John Ramage earned the assists.

Nick Lappin then added an empty netter in the final minutes with the help of Gignac.

The Crunch return home to host the Cleveland Monsters this Friday at 7 p.m.

Single game tickets and packages for the 2018-19 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the War Memorial Arena at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), Twitter (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch) using #SyrCrunch.

Crunchables: Brady Brassart appeared in his 150th AHL game tonight...The Crunch have been shutout twice this season.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 9, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.