Amerks Reassign Peterson to Cincinnati
January 9, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rochester Americans News Release
(Rochester, NY) - Rochester Americans General Manager Randy Sexton announced today that the team has reassigned forward Judd Peterson to the Cincinnati Cyclones (ECHL).
Rochester's next home game is Friday, Jan. 11 at 7:05 p.m. when the Amerks host the defending Calder Cup champion Toronto Marlies in the first leg of a home-and-home series at The Blue Cross Arena.
Individual game tickets for the 2018-19 season start at just $14. Amerks 2018-19 Flex Memberships are available starting as low as $17 per ticket, are on-sale now. Flex vouchers can be used at any Amerks home game in any quantity. For more information, visit www.amerks.com/flexpacks or call 1-855-GO-AMERKS.
