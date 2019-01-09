Amerks Reassign Peterson to Cincinnati

(Rochester, NY) - Rochester Americans General Manager Randy Sexton announced today that the team has reassigned forward Judd Peterson to the Cincinnati Cyclones (ECHL).

Rochester's next home game is Friday, Jan. 11 at 7:05 p.m. when the Amerks host the defending Calder Cup champion Toronto Marlies in the first leg of a home-and-home series at The Blue Cross Arena.

