Marlies Ready to Take on Comets

The Toronto Marlies (17-14-3-2) return to action tonight to host the Utica Comets (20-16-2-1) for a 7:00 PM start at Coca-Cola Coliseum. The Marlies are looking to bounce back from a 5-0 loss at the hands of the Charlotte Checkers on Sunday, while the Comets are coming off a 5-1 win over Cleveland and are currently riding the high of a four-game win streak.

These two teams met three times in October, with the Marlies taking the first contest in Utica before dropping the next two at home. The Comets have been solid on the road this season and hold the second-best away record (11-7-2-1) in the league.

Players to Watch: Comets' forwards Reid Boucher and Tanner Kero sit in the top 20 in league scoring with 33 points and 31 points respectively. Chris Mueller is fourth in league scoring amongst active skaters in the league and continues to lead the way for the Marlies with 38 points. Marlies defenceman Calle Rosen is third in the league for assists (22) and eighth in the league for points (24). Jeremy Bracco is tied for the league lead in assists (26) with Chicago's T.J. Tynan and is in the top 20 in points with 33. Trevor Moore returns to the lineup tonight after a six-game stint with the Toronto Maple Leafs where he registered three points including his first career NHL goal.

Head to Head (2018-19 Regular Season)

17-14-3-2 Overall Record 20-16-2-1

1-2-0-0 Head To Head 2-1-0-0

Loss 1 Streak Win 4

126 Goals For 124

131 Goals Against 133

23.0% Power Play Percentage 20.1%

76.7% Penalty Kill Percentage 82.3%

C. Mueller (19) Leading Goal Scorer R. Boucher (17)

C. Mueller (38) Leading Points Scorer R. Boucher (33)

E. McAdam (8) Wins Leader I. Kulbakov (7)

