Monsters Fall in Belleville, 3-2

BELLEVILLE, ON - The Cleveland Monsters were defeated by the Belleville Senators, 3-2, on Wednesday night at CAA Arena. With the loss, the Monsters drop to 17-14-4-1 overall this season and with 39 points, sit alone in fifth place in the AHL's North Division standings.

After a scoreless first period, Belleville got on the board first in the middle frame, getting an even-strength tally from Joseph LaBate at 7:13 to give the Senators a 1-0 lead. Moments later, Monsters captain Nathan Gerbe evened the score, 1-1, on an even-strength marker at 11:31 courtesy of feeds from Vitaly Abramov and Adam Clendening. The Senators jumped back in front when Filip Chlapik scored at 18:47 of the second period, giving Belleville a 2-1 edge heading into the second intermission.

In the final frame, Sonny Milano netted an even-strength goal at 1:50 with an assist from Kevin Stenlund, to tie the game, 2-2. Belleville reclaimed the lead for good at 11:18 of the period when Logan Brown lit the lamp to give the Senators the win, 3-2.

Monsters goaltender Jean-Francois Berube stopped nine of the 12 shots he faced to drop to 11-10-3 on the season, while Senators netminder Filip Gustavsson stopped 35 of the 37 shots he faced to improve to 10-13-1 on the year.

Next up for the Monsters, it's a Friday road matchup versus the Syracuse Crunch with full coverage, live from The Oncenter War Memorial Arena in Syracuse, NY, underway at 7:00 pm on Alt 99.1, AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.

