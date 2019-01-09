Game Day Build-Up: Senators vs. Monsters, January 9

January 9, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release





The set-up

The Belleville Senators will look to end its three-game losing streak as they welcome the Cleveland Monsters to Belleville for the first time.

Belleville (16-20-2-0) has slipped to eighth in the North Division but still sit only five points out of a playoff spot.

After tonight's game, Belleville heads back on the road for a five-game road trip.

Cleveland (17-13-4-1) holds the fourth spot in the North in a tie with Toronto. The Monsters' 103 goals are the second fewest in the division and third least in the Eastern Conference.

Roster notes

The Senators released defenceman Alex Breton from his PTO Monday while forward Darren Archibald was recalled by Ottawa.

With another three in four this week, Sens head coach Troy Mann will have to figure out his goaltending plans which likely includes Filip Gustavsson getting two of the three starts.

Previous history

The two teams have squared off twice this season with the Monsters claiming victory both times in December. There are still five more contests between the sides throughout the season after tonight.

Who to watch

After being a healthy scratch Friday and missing his first game of the season, Tambellini responded Saturday with a goal in his return to the line-up. The 24-year-old is third in goals with Belleville this season as he's found the back of the net 10 times while his 19 points are fifth most.

Former first round pick (2014) Sonny Milano has notched 19 points (eight goals) in 21 games this season with the Monsters. He's also scored a goal in eight games with Columbus in the NHL.

Where to watch

Wednesday's game starts at 7:00pm and can be seen on AHLTV. Fans can also watch tonight's contest at Shoeless Joe's in Belleville.

The radio broadcast on CJBQ 800 begins at 6:50pm with Jack Miller on the call and David Foot on colour.

