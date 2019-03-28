Sound Tigers Sign Carpenter to Amateur Tryout Agreement

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - The Bridgeport Sound Tigers, proud AHL affiliate of the New York Islanders announced today that forward Robert "Bobo" Carpenter has agreed to terms on an amateur tryout agreement. The 22-year-old signed a two-year, entry-level contract with the Islanders on Tuesday, which begins in 2019-20.

Carpenter played four years of college hockey at Boston University and served as team captain this past season. A native of North Reading, Mass., Carpenter finished his college career with 102 points (56 goals, 46 assists) and a plus-20 rating in 144 games. The 5'11, 200-pound forward served as an alternate captain during his junior campaign and led the Terriers with a career-high 20 goals and 35 points in 2017-18. Carpenter helped Boston University win the 2018 Hockey East Championship and was selected to the Hockey East Second All-Star Team.

Prior to joining the Terriers, Carpenter played parts of two seasons in the United States Hockey League (USHL) with the Sioux City Musketeers. He led the team with 35 goals and ranked third on the Musketeers with 63 points in 60 games during the 2014-15 season. Carpenter had 72 points (40 goals, 32 assists) in 69 career USHL games.

