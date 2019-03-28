Meet NHL Legend Chris Chelios at IceHogs Game on Tuesday, April 2

March 28, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release





ROCKFORD, Ill. - The Rockford IceHogs are hosting NHL legend Chris Chelios, courtesy of Sportsfan1330, during their home game next Tuesday, April 2 at 7 p.m. against the San Antonio Rampage at the BMO Harris Bank Center. Chelios will be on-hand for the contest to meet fans and sign autographs.

Chelios played in 1,651 NHL games between Montreal, Chicago, Detroit and Atlanta during his 26-season professional career. The defenseman set the NHL record for most games played by a blueliner, was an 11-time NHL All-Star, won the Norris Trophy three times and helped his team capture the Stanley Cup in 1986, 2002 and 2008. He also helped the United States win the 1996 World Cup of Hockey and later won a silver medal with the Americans in the 2002 Olympics.

Fans can meet Chelios prior to the start of the IceHogs game along the jersey wall on the BMO concourse. The IceHogs will provide wristbands at each entrance to the BMO to a select number of fans on a first-come, first-served basis for autographs from Chelios. Only fans with wristbands will be permitted to receive an autograph.

The Stanley Cup champ will sign autographs beginning at 6 p.m.

Next Home Game: March 30 vs. Grand Rapids | 6 p.m.

Rockford hosts the Grand Rapids Griffins on Puck and Paws night at the BMO. Fans can bring their dog to the game and the Hogs will host their annual wiener dog race during first intermission. The Hogs are also hosting a pet item drive, and fans who donate will receive a free ticket to Rockford's game on April 2.

