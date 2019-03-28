Reign Topped by Bakersfield, 5-2
March 28, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release
The Ontario Reign suffered a 5-2 defeat in Bakersfield on Wednesday evening to begin a three-game week. Forward Matt Moulson set the Reign single-season scoring record with his 56th point of the season, an assist on Matt Luff's second period goal.
Date: March 27, 2019
Venue: Rabobank Arena - Bakersfield, CA
Attendance: 3,743
Box Score: http://bit.ly/ONTBAK327BoxScore
Photos: http://bit.ly/ONTBAK327Photos
Post-Game Quotes: http://bit.ly/ONTBAK327PostGameQuotes
ONT Record: (22-29-6-3)
BAK Record: (38-17-3-2)
1st 2nd 3rd OT/SO Final
ONT 0 1 1 -- 2
BAK 3 2 0 -- 5
Shots PP
ONT 25 0/4
BAK 29 2/4
Three Stars:
1) BAK - Luke Esposito
2) BAK - Mitch Callahan
3) BAK - Cameron Hebig
GWG: Logan Day (7)
W: Shane Starrett (25-4-5)
L: Cal Petersen (10-17-3)
Next Game: Friday, March 29 at San Jose 7:00 PM PDT at SAP Center - San Jose, CA
