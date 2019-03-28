Reign Topped by Bakersfield, 5-2

The Ontario Reign suffered a 5-2 defeat in Bakersfield on Wednesday evening to begin a three-game week. Forward Matt Moulson set the Reign single-season scoring record with his 56th point of the season, an assist on Matt Luff's second period goal.

Date: March 27, 2019

Venue: Rabobank Arena - Bakersfield, CA

Attendance: 3,743

ONT Record: (22-29-6-3)

BAK Record: (38-17-3-2)

1st 2nd 3rd OT/SO Final

ONT 0 1 1 -- 2

BAK 3 2 0 -- 5

Shots PP

ONT 25 0/4

BAK 29 2/4

Three Stars:

1) BAK - Luke Esposito

2) BAK - Mitch Callahan

3) BAK - Cameron Hebig

GWG: Logan Day (7)

W: Shane Starrett (25-4-5)

L: Cal Petersen (10-17-3)

Next Game: Friday, March 29 at San Jose 7:00 PM PDT at SAP Center - San Jose, CA

