Devils Sign J.D. Dudek to Amateur Tryout

March 28, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Binghamton Devils News Release





BINGHAMTON - The Binghamton Devils announced today that the club has signed forward J.D. Dudek to an amateur tryout contract. The announcement came from Binghamton's general manager, Tom Fitzgerald.

Dudek, 23, has appeared in 149 games with Boston College over the past four seasons and has tallied 56 points (28 goals, 28 assists). In 2017-18, the Auburn, NH native helped lead Boston College to a regular-season Hockey East title. Prior to playing with the Eagles, the 5-foot-11, 185-pound forward played in the United States Hockey League, making appearances on the Chicago Steel and the Dubuque Fighting Saints. Dudek was drafted in 2014 by the New Jersey Devils in the sixth round, 152nd overall.

The Devils return home tomorrow against Springfield and Saturday against Rochester. Tomorrow, the Devils have a special guest appearance from WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry. Fans can get a special VIP meet-and-greet package to hang out with the former World Heavyweight Champion. Then, Saturday is Superhero Night where fans can get a special Superhero Pack that comes with a FREE Devils Superhero Cape. Also, it's the final FREE postgame skate with the players. Call or text "TICKETS" to 607-722-7367.

