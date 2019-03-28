Iowa Wild Signs Defenseman Jack Sadek to ATO

DES MOINES, IOWA - Iowa Wild General Manager Tom Kurvers announced today the club has signed defenseman Jack Sadek to an Amateur Try-Out Agreement.

Sadek, 21 (4/19/97), completed his senior season at the University of Minnesota, playing in all 38 games with the Golden Gophers. The 6-foot-2, 197-pound native of Lakeville, MN, set career-highs in points (18) and assists (14), while tying his career-high in goals (4) in 2018-19.

A four-year letter winner, Sadek ended his collegiate career playing in 94 consecutive games. In his four seasons with the Golden Gophers, Sadek appeared in 125 contests, recording 43 points (10g, 33a).

Sadek was selected by Minnesota in the seventh round (204th overall) in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft.

