T-Birds Conclude March with Road Swing to Binghamton, Wilkes-Barre

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - The Springfield Thunderbirds (28-27-8-5) take their final road trip in the month of March this weekend for matchups on Friday against the Binghamton Devils (25-37-6-0) and Saturday against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (33-25-7-3). Each game will get underway at 7:05 p.m.

The Thunderbirds will be looking to complete a four-game season series sweep of Binghamton as they step inside the Floyd L. Maines Veterans Memorial Arena for the second time in the month of March. Just three weeks ago, the T-Birds erased a 2-1 second intermission deficit and scored twice in the final period to squeeze out a 3-2 on March 8. Paul Thompson tallied a power play marker midway through the final period before Sebastian Repo won it off a clean face-off win with 4:37 to play. It was the first time this season that Springfield won when trailing after 40 minutes.

Binghamton snapped a season-long 10-game losing streak on Wednesday night with a resounding 5-1 win in Laval over the Rocket. Prior to that, they had allowed three or more goals in each of their 10 losses, including seven in Springfield on March 22. Anthony Greco recorded his second hat trick of the season in the T-Birds' victory, while Chris Driedger had a relatively painless night with just 18 saves necessary in the win.

From Binghamton, the T-Birds make their way back to Wilkes-Barre for the second game in two weekends inside the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza. Jean-Sebastien Dea scored twice for Springfield in his first game against his former club last Sunday, but the Penguins got the last laugh as Joseph Cramarossa scored the game-winning goal in the final five minutes to seal the 3-2 Wilkes-Barre/Scranton win.

Four of the first five matchups in the T-Birds-Penguins season series have been decided by a single goal, with the Penguins coming away victorious on three of those occasions. Jacob MacDonald gave the T-Birds their lone victory against the Penguins this season on Nov. 23 by virtue of an overtime power play goal.

Springfield returns home to the MassMutual Center on Wednesday, April 3 to conclude the I-91 rivalry season series against the Hartford Wolf Pack for a 7:05 p.m. puck drop. The Thunderbirds then take flight to Charlotte in their lone trip to visit the Checkers on Saturday, April 6 and Sunday, April 7.

