IceHogs Announce Roster Moves

March 28, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release





ROCKFORD, Ill. - The American Hockey League's Rockford IceHogs today announced they have reassigned defenseman Josh McArdle and forward Spencer Watson to their ECHL affiliate, the Indy Fuel. In addition, Rockford has released defenseman Dmitry Osipov from his Professional Tryout Agreement (PTO).

McArdle, 24, has tallied one goal and three assists in 19 AHL games with the IceHogs this season. He made his AHL debut on Nov. 4 at Iowa, notched his first point with an assist on Jan. 25 vs. Manitoba and potted his first goal on Feb. 6 vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. The blueliner returns to Indy with a goal and four assists in 27 ECHL games, including tallying points in two of his last three contests.

Watson, 22, was acquired from the Los Angeles Kings' organization on Feb. 25 and made his IceHogs debut on Feb. 26 at Chicago. The forward scored a goal the following game on March 1 vs. Grand Rapids and caps his stint with Rockford with three points (1g, 2a) and a +1 rating in 10 AHL contests. Overall, Watson has combined for five points (2g, 3a) in 23 career AHL contests between Ontario and the IceHogs.

Osipov, 22, has spent the majority of the 2018-19 season with the Fuel, posting 13 points (1g, 12a) and 48 penalty minutes in 62 games. The blueliner then skated in his first game with Rockford on March 17 vs. Texas and notched his first point with the Hogs via an assist on March 23 vs. Milwaukee. Osipov has now combined for two assists in 15 career AHL games between the IceHogs and Chicago Wolves.

Next Home Game: March 30 vs. Grand Rapids | 6 p.m.

Rockford hosts the Grand Rapids Griffins on Puck and Paws night at the BMO. Fans can bring their dog to the game and the Hogs will host their annual wiener dog race during first intermission. The Hogs are also hosting a pet item drive, and fans who donate will receive a free ticket to Rockford's game on April 2.

