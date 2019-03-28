San Diego Gulls Recall Dostie and Thomas

SAN DIEGO - The San Diego Gulls announced today that the American Hockey League (AHL) club has recalled center Alex Dostie and left wing Jared Thomas from the Tulsa Oilers of the ECHL.

Dostie, 21 (4/13/97), has recorded 2-2=4 points with six penalty minutes (PIM) in 35 games with the Gulls this season. The 5-10, 172-pound forward has appeared in 76 career AHL games with San Diego, collecting 5-9=14 points with 16 PIM. The Drummondville, Quebec native collected 3-1=4 points in three games with Tulsa this season. Selected by the Anaheim Ducks in the fourth round (115th overall) of the 2016 NHL Draft, Dostie has scored 5-4=9 points in eight career ECHL games with the Utah and Tulsa.

Thomas, 25 (2/21/94), has gone scoreless in seven career AHL games with San Diego and San Antonio after making his professional debut last season. The 6-1, 200-pound forward has appeared in two games with the Gulls this season. Acquired from San Antonio in exchange for future considerations on Jan. 3, Thomas has scored 18-40=58 points with a +13 rating and 30 PIM in 48 games with Tulsa this season. At the time of his recall, Thomas led the Oilers in assists and ranked second in goals, points and power-play goals (5).

