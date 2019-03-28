Sabres Recall Tennyson, Amerks Bring up Atwal

(Rochester, NY) - The Buffalo Sabres announced today the team has recalled defenseman Matt Tennyson from the Rochester Americans (AHL). In a corresponding move, Amerks General Manager Randy Sexton announced today the team has recalled defenseman Arvin Atwal from the Cincinnati Cyclones (ECHL).

Tennyson (6'2", 205 lbs., 4/23/1990) joins the Sabres for the fourth time this season, having skated in four games with the club in total. The Minneapolis, Minnesota, native has recorded 20 points (4+16) in 45 games with the Americans this season, including an assist in each of his last two games. In his career, Tennyson has totaled 20 points (3+17) in 124 NHL games with Buffalo, the Carolina Hurricanes and the San Jose Sharks.

A native of Delta, British Columbia, Atwal joins Rochester on his first recall of the season after producing 39 points (10+29) in 65 games with the Cyclones. The 6-foot-0, 200-pound blueliner is enjoying his best season with career-highs in all offensive categories, including goals (10), assists (29) and points (39) while leading all ECHL defensemen with a plus-44 on-ice rating. He's also currently tied for eighth in scoring among all league defensemen.

In 14 games with the Amerks last season, the 23-year-old recorded a pair of goals, one assist and 13 shots.

Prior to turning pro, Atwal played five seasons with the Lethbridge Hurricanes and Vancouver Giants, recording 108 points (25+83) in 225 career WHL games.

