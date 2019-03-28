Right Wing Tony Calderone Reassigned to Idaho

March 28, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release





CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, announced today that the Dallas Stars have reassigned Tony Calderone to the club's ECHL affiliate, the Idaho Steelheads.

Calderone, 24, is skating in his first pro season, playing 33 games for the Stars this year. The rookie from Trenton, Michigan has collected 10 points (5-5=10) this year and has 11 points since turning pro at the end of the 2017-2018 season. The 6-foot forward also has played 18 games for the Steelheads this season and has collected 14 points (6-8=14) in the ECHL.

The University of Michigan alum recorded 92 points (54-38') in 134 NCAA games and a career best 45 points (25-20=45) as a senior before turning pro.

The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, and begin their two-game road trip on Friday, March 29 at 7:00 p.m. facing the Iowa Wild. Ticket packages for the 2019-20 campaign are on sale now. For more information or to renew your seats, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visitTexasStars.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 28, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.