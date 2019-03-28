Sabres Assign Thompson to Rochester
March 28, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rochester Americans News Release
BUFFALO, N.Y. - The Buffalo Sabres today announced the team has assigned forward
Tage Thompson to the Rochester Americans (AHL).
Check out the Rochester Americans Statistics
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from March 28, 2019
- Sound Tigers Sign Carpenter to Amateur Tryout Agreement - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Sabres Assign Thompson to Rochester - Rochester Americans
- Barracuda Conclude Road Trip with 3-2 Win at San Diego - San Jose Barracuda
- Reign Topped by Bakersfield, 5-2 - Ontario Reign
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.