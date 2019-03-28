Sabres Assign Thompson to Rochester

March 28, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rochester Americans News Release





BUFFALO, N.Y. - The Buffalo Sabres today announced the team has assigned forward

Tage Thompson to the Rochester Americans (AHL).

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 28, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.