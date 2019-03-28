Dallas Stars Recall Goaltender Landon Bow

FRISCO, Texas - Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has recalled goaltender Landon Bow from the Texas Stars, Dallas' top development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).

Bow, 23, made his NHL debut for the Stars this season and has appeared in two contests, logging a 1.03 goals-against average and a .947 save percentage. In 46 games played for Texas this season, he owns a record of 24-15-5 with a .893 SV%, a 2.89 GAA and one shutout. Bow ranks sixth in the AHL with 24 wins in 2018-19.

The 6-foot-5, 210-pound native of St. Albert, Alberta was originally undrafted and signed as a free agent by Dallas on March 10, 2017.

The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, and begin their two-game road trip on Friday, March 29 at 7:00 p.m. facing the Iowa Wild.

