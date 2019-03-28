Barracuda Sign Forward Marcus Vela

San Jose, Ca - The San Jose Barracuda (@SJBarracuda), proud American Hockey League (@TheAHL) affiliate of the San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks), and General Manager Joe Will have announced that the club has signed forward Marcus Vela (VEL-ugh) (@MVela_97). Per club policy, terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

Vela, 22, just concluded his final year at the University of New Hampshire (@UNHMHockey) where he collected 18 points (six goals, 12 assists), 34 penalty minutes and an even-rating in 36 games as the team's captain.

Over his four-year collegiate career, Vela skated in 135 games for the Wildcats, totaling 58 points (24 goals, 34 assists) and 112 penalty minutes.

Prior to New Hampshire, Vela spent a pair of seasons with the Langley Rivermen (@LangleyRivermen) of the BCHL (@GoBCHL), appearing in 104 games, while recording 68 points (31 goals, 37 assists), 98 penalty minutes and an even rating.

The six-foot-two, 201-pound native of Burnaby, British Columbia, was originally selected by the San Jose Sharks in the seventh round (190th overall) of the 2015 NHL Draft.

On Wednesday (March 27), Vela made his pro debut in the Barracuda's 3-2 win at San Diego.

