Barracuda Sign Forward Marcus Vela
March 28, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release
San Jose, Ca - The San Jose Barracuda (@SJBarracuda), proud American Hockey League (@TheAHL) affiliate of the San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks), and General Manager Joe Will have announced that the club has signed forward Marcus Vela (VEL-ugh) (@MVela_97). Per club policy, terms of the agreement were not disclosed.
Vela, 22, just concluded his final year at the University of New Hampshire (@UNHMHockey) where he collected 18 points (six goals, 12 assists), 34 penalty minutes and an even-rating in 36 games as the team's captain.
Over his four-year collegiate career, Vela skated in 135 games for the Wildcats, totaling 58 points (24 goals, 34 assists) and 112 penalty minutes.
Prior to New Hampshire, Vela spent a pair of seasons with the Langley Rivermen (@LangleyRivermen) of the BCHL (@GoBCHL), appearing in 104 games, while recording 68 points (31 goals, 37 assists), 98 penalty minutes and an even rating.
The six-foot-two, 201-pound native of Burnaby, British Columbia, was originally selected by the San Jose Sharks in the seventh round (190th overall) of the 2015 NHL Draft.
On Wednesday (March 27), Vela made his pro debut in the Barracuda's 3-2 win at San Diego.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from March 28, 2019
- Barracuda Sign Forward Marcus Vela - San Jose Barracuda
- Right Wing Tony Calderone Reassigned to Idaho - Texas Stars
- San Diego Gulls Recall Dostie and Thomas - San Diego Gulls
- Sabres Recall Tennyson, Amerks Bring up Atwal - Rochester Americans
- Meet NHL Legend Chris Chelios at IceHogs Game on Tuesday, April 2 - Rockford IceHogs
- IceHogs Announce Roster Moves - Rockford IceHogs
- Penguins Ink Penn State's Chase Berger - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Iowa Wild Signs Defenseman Jack Sadek to ATO - Iowa Wild
- T-Birds Conclude March with Road Swing to Binghamton, Wilkes-Barre - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Tickets on Sale for Condors Craft Beer Tasting - Bakersfield Condors
- D'Aoust Reassigned to Jacksonville - Manitoba Moose
- Devils Sign J.D. Dudek to Amateur Tryout - Binghamton Devils
- Dallas Stars Recall Goaltender Landon Bow - Texas Stars
- Sound Tigers Sign Carpenter to Amateur Tryout Agreement - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Sabres Assign Thompson to Rochester - Rochester Americans
- Barracuda Conclude Road Trip with 3-2 Win at San Diego - San Jose Barracuda
- Reign Topped by Bakersfield, 5-2 - Ontario Reign
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.