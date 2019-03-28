Tickets on Sale for Condors Craft Beer Tasting

Saturday, April 13, 5-7 p.m. - only $10!

Tickets are on sale now for the Condors Craft Beer Tasting to be held at the team's final regular season home game on Saturday, April 13 from 5-7 p.m. inside the Ice Level Lounge at Rabobank Arena. Tickets are only $10 with only 150 to be sold and are on sale now. The event is 21+.

NOTE: A game ticket is required for entry. If you do not have a game ticket, click here or call 324-PUCK (7825)

CONDORS CRAFT BEER TASTING - Saturday, April 13, 5-7 p.m.

Among those breweries offering up some of their finest craft beer selections: Dionysus Brewing Company, Great Change Brewing, Lengthwise Brewing Company, Firestone Walker Brewing Company, Temblor Brewing Company... and more to come!

Enjoy these and more in the Ice Level Lounge located on the glass with TV's, shuffleboard, cornhole, Giant Jenga, couches, and a full service bar

Proceeds from the Craft Beer Tasting benefit the Condors Community Foundation (CCF), 501(c)(3), which donates hundreds of thousands of dollars annually to local non-profits throughout Kern County

The Condors Annual 3-on-3 Alumni Tournament Clash will take place from 5-6 p.m. and you can take in the action up close

Doors open at 4:45 p.m.

Bakersfield is in first place in the Pacific Division and April 13 is Fan Appreciation Night with thousands of prizes including two tickets to EVERY Rabobank Arena event, game worn jerseys, autographed pucks, hats, food, and FREE popcorn!

