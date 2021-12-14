Solar Bears Sign Jake Transit

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced that the club has signed forward Jake Transit to an ECHL Standard Player Contract.

Transit, 22, joins the professional ranks with Orlando after putting up eight points (4g-4a) in 16 games this season for Ferris State University.

The 5-foot-10, 179-pound forward concludes his college hockey career with 109 games played for the Bulldogs program, where he posted 45 points (21g-24a).

The Royal Oak, Michigan native played junior hockey for the Shreveport Mudbugs in the North American Hockey League, where he tallied 30 points (13g-17a) in 47 games and the Dubuque Fighting Saints of the United States Hockey League, where he added one assist in five contests. Transit helped Shreveport capture the NAHL's Robertson Cup championship in 2018.

NEXT GAMES: The Solar Bears resume their road trip when they visit the Allen Americans on Friday, Dec. 17 at 8:05 p.m. ET at the Credit Union of Texas Event Center. The Solar Bears are back on home ice when they host the Atlanta Gladiators for Teddy Bear Toss Night, presented by Janney Roofing, on Tuesday, Dec. 21 at 7 p.m. at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center.

