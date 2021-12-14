ECHL Transactions - December 14
December 14, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, December 14, 2021:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
South Carolina:
Hank Sorensen, D
WAIVER CLAIMS:
Wheeling:
Pierrick Dube, F from Trois-Rivières
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Atlanta:
Add Carlos Fornaris, F added to active roster (traded from Worcester)
Greenville:
Delete Liam Pecararo, F loaned to Charlotte
Idaho:
Delete Doug Melvin, G released as EBUG
Delete Clint Filbrandt, D traded to Worcester [12/13]
Newfoundland:
Delete Zach O'Brien, F recalled by Toronto (AHL)
Orlando:
Add Jake Transit, F signed contract, added to active roster
Toledo:
Add Kade Phipps, G added as EBUG
Add Randy Gazzola, D returned from loan to Grand Rapids
Delete Brandon Schultz, F placed on reserve
Delete Gordi Myer, D loaned to Grand Rapids
Delete Kaden Fulcher, G recalled to Grand Rapids by Detroit
Trois-Rivières:
Add Charles-David Beaudoin, D assigned by Laval
Utah:
Add Matthew Boucher, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Nate Clurman, D recalled to Colorado (AHL) by Colorado (NHL)
Wheeling:
Add Samuel Houde, F activated from reserve
Delete Tyler Drevitch, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/5)
Delete Dylan MacPherson, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/6)
