ECHL Transactions - December 14

Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, December 14, 2021:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

South Carolina:

Hank Sorensen, D

WAIVER CLAIMS:

Wheeling:

Pierrick Dube, F from Trois-Rivières

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Atlanta:

Add Carlos Fornaris, F added to active roster (traded from Worcester)

Greenville:

Delete Liam Pecararo, F loaned to Charlotte

Idaho:

Delete Doug Melvin, G released as EBUG

Delete Clint Filbrandt, D traded to Worcester [12/13]

Newfoundland:

Delete Zach O'Brien, F recalled by Toronto (AHL)

Orlando:

Add Jake Transit, F signed contract, added to active roster

Toledo:

Add Kade Phipps, G added as EBUG

Add Randy Gazzola, D returned from loan to Grand Rapids

Delete Brandon Schultz, F placed on reserve

Delete Gordi Myer, D loaned to Grand Rapids

Delete Kaden Fulcher, G recalled to Grand Rapids by Detroit

Trois-Rivières:

Add Charles-David Beaudoin, D assigned by Laval

Utah:

Add Matthew Boucher, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Nate Clurman, D recalled to Colorado (AHL) by Colorado (NHL)

Wheeling:

Add Samuel Houde, F activated from reserve

Delete Tyler Drevitch, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/5)

Delete Dylan MacPherson, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/6)

