Two on the Move to the AHL

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Seattle Kraken (NHL), announced that Seattle has recalled forward Luke Henman, and assigned him to the Charlotte Checkers (AHL).

Henman is coming off an amazing week with four goals and two assists in three games with the Americans. The rookie forward was assigned to Allen late last week. In 10 games with Charlotte this season he had one point.

"Luke (Henman) looked like he was having a lot of fun making plays and scoring goals, '' noted Allen Americans Head Coach and GM Steve Martinson."

Henman was nominated for ECHL Player of the Week after his fine performance last week in the three-game sweep of Wichita.

The Halifax, NS native was a former 4th Round Draft Pick of the Carolina Hurricanes in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft.

The Anaheim Ducks have recalled goalie Francis Marotte, who was on loan to the Americans and assigned him to the San Diego Gulls (AHL). Marotte won his last two starts with the Americans. He is 3-4-2 with Allen this season, with a 3.98 Goals Against Average.

The Americans return to action this weekend for the final two games before the Christmas Break. Don't miss the Orlando Solar Bears this Friday and Saturday night in Allen.

