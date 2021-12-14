Grizzlies Weekly: 4 Game Holiday Homestand at Maverik Center

West Valley City, Utah - It's a big 4 game homestand at Maverik Center as the Utah Grizzlies host the Wichita Thunder on December 15, 17 and 18 at 7:10 pm and Sunday, December 19th at 1:10 pm.

Last week the Grizzlies won 2 out of 3 games in Tulsa. Zac Robbins and Kyle Pouncy each scored a goal in each of the wins in Tulsa. Ben Tardif had 5 points in 4 games last week (2 goals, 3 assists). Tardif's 2 goals came on December 9th in a 4-3 win. It was Tardif's first 2 pro goals. That same night Robbins and Pouncy each scored their first pro goals.

Wednesday night is the series opener as it's College Night at the Mav. Friday is an AFCU Friday where tickets start at $8 when you pay using your AFCU debit or credit card at the Maverik Center box office. Saturday is Ugly Sweater Night. Sunday Funday ends the series as it's the final home game of the 2021 calendar year. Tickets for every Grizzlies home game are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

This Week's Games

Wednesday, December 15, 2021 - Wichita at Utah. 7:10 pm. College Night.

Friday, December 17- 2021 - Wichita at Utah. 7:10 pm. AFCU Friday.

Saturday, December 18, 2021 - Wichita at Utah. 7:10 pm. Ugly Sweater Night.

Sunday, December 19, 2021 - Wichita at Utah. 1:10 pm. Final home game of the 2021 calendar year.

Last Week's Games

Monday, December 6, 2021 - Kalamazoo 0 Utah 4 - Luka Burzan had 2 goals and 2 assists. Trent Miner had a 27 save shutout. Brandon Cutler 2 assists. Trey Bradley and Charle-Edouard D'Astous each scored a goal. Utah went 7 for 7 on the penalty kill and 1 for 3 on the power play.

Wednesday, December 8, 2021 - Utah 3 Tulsa 7 - Mason Mannek had 1 goal, 1 assist. Nate Clurman and Ben Tardif each had 2 assists. Christian Simeone and Luka Burzan each scored a first period goal. Trent Miner saved 14 of 19 and Peyton Jones stopped 8 of 10.

Thursday, December 9, 2021 - Utah 4 Tulsa 3 - Benjamin Tardif had 2 goals. Kyle Pouncy and Zac Robbins each scored a goal with Robbins getting the game winner with 2:55 left. Peyton Jones saved 32 of 35 for his 5th win of the season. Tulsa outshot Utah 35 to 24.

Sunday, December 12, 2021 - Utah at Tulsa. 3:05 pm.

All times Mountain. Every game can be seen on FloHockey and heard on Mixlr.

Grizzlies Roster

Forwards: Matthew Boucher, Brian Bowen, Taylor Crunk, Brandon Cutler, Mason Mannek, Tyler Penner, Zac Robbins, Neil Robinson, Quinn Ryan, Gehrett Sargis, Christian Simone, Benjamin Tardif.

Defenseman: Nate Clurman, Joey Colatarci, Austin Crossley, Miles Gendron, Luke Martin, Connor McDonald, Andrew Nielsen, Kyle Pouncy, Jordon Stone.

Goaltenders: Peyton Jones, Garrett Metcalf, Trent Miner.

2021-2022 Utah Grizzlies Regular Season Totals (league rankings)

Overall record: 13-8-1

Home record: 6-4.

Road record: 7-4-1.

Win percentage: .614.

Streak: Won 2

Standings Points: 27.

Last 10: 6-3-1.

Goals per game: 3.45 (5th) Goals for: 76.

Goals against per game: 3.05 (11th) Goals Against: 67.

Shots per game: 31.82 (9th)

Shots against per game: 30.64 (13th)

Power Play: 13 for 71 - 18.3 % (18th)

Penalty Kill: 76 for 97- 78.4 % (21st)

Penalty Minutes: 367. 16.68 per game.

Shorthanded Goals: 7 (1st). Brandon Cutler has 3 shorthanded goals.

Shorthanded Goals Allowed: 0. - Utah is the only team in the league who has not allowed a shorthanded goal.

Record When Scoring First: 8-4. Utah has scored first in 12 of 22 games this season.

First Goal Win Loss

Utah Grizzlies 8 4

Opposition 5 5

Team Leaders (2021-22 season)

Goals: Charle-Edouard D'Astous (12)

Assists: Trey Bradley (13)

Points: Brandon Cutler (22)

Plus/Minus: D'Astous (+14)

PIM: Andrew Nielsen (69)

Power Play Points: D'Astous (8)

Power Play Goals: D'Astous (4)

Power Play Assists: D'Astous/Luke Martin/Cutler (4).

Shots on Goal: Brandon Cutler (79)

Shooting Percentage: Quinn Ryan (6 for 29). 20.7 %. - Minimum 25 shots.

Game Winning Goals: Brian Bowen/D'Astous (2). 11 different players have at least 1 GWG this season.

Wins: Trent Miner (6).

Save %: Miner (.923).

Goals Against Average: Garrett Metcalf (2.10)

Scoring 1st 2nd 3rd OT SO TOTAL Shots 1st 2nd 3rd OT TOTAL

Utah Grizzlies 16 28 27 2 0 73 Utah Grizzlies 228 225 211 12 676

Opposition 18 20 27 1 0 66 Opposition 216 223 183 9 631

Next 5 Games

December 15, 2021 - Wichita at Utah. 7:10 pm - College Night.

December 17, 2021 - Wichita at Utah. 7:10 pm - AFCU Friday.

December 18, 2021 - Wichita at Utah. 7:10 pm - Ugly Sweater Night.

December 19, 2021 - Wichita at Utah. 1:10 pm - Sunday Fun Day. Last home game of the 2021 calendar year.

December 27, 2021 - Utah at Rapid City. 7:05 pm.

All times Mountain

Active Streaks (2021-2022 Season)

Goal Streaks: Kyle Pouncy, Zac Robbins (2) Brandon Cutler, Matthew Boucher (1)

Assist Streaks: Boucher (4) Quinn Ryan, Tyler Penner, Connor McDonald, Mason Mannek (1).

Point Streaks of 2 or more: Boucher (4), Cutler (3)

Brandon Cutler has a point in 12 of his last 13 games. Matthew Boucher (2 goals, 5 assists) has 7 points in his last 4 games. Boucher has missed the last 16 games for Utah due to an injury. Andrew Nielsen has a point in 7 of his last 10 games. Mason Mannek has a point in 12 of his last 18 games.

