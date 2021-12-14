Idaho's Kupsky Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week
December 14, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Jake Kupsky of the Idaho Steelheads is the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for Dec. 6-12.
Kupsky went 2-0-0 with a 1.00 goals-against average and a save percentage of .961 in two appearances against South Carolina last week.
The 26-year-old stopped 26 shots in a 3-1 win on Friday and made 23 saves in a 4-1 victory on Saturday.
A native of Waukesha, Wisconsin, Kupsky is 6-2-0 with two shutouts in nine appearances this season, and leads the ECHL with a 1.60 goals-against average and is tied for sixth with a .928 save percentage.
Kupsky has appeared in 29 career ECHL games with Idaho, Greenville and South Carolina with an overall record of 13-10-3 with three shutouts, a 2.32 goals-against average and a save percentage of .916. He also has gone 19-8-4 in 32 career appearances with Pensacola of the Southern Professional Hockey League with a 2.22 goals-against average and a save percentage of .919.
Prior to turning pro, Kupsky appeared in 59 career games at Union College where he went 23-22-5 with a 2.86 goals-against average and a save percentage of .900.
Runner-Up: Francois Brassard, Jacksonville (2-0-0, 1.50 GAA, .940 save pct.).
Also Nominated: Tyler Parks (Atlanta), Samuel Harvey (Fort Wayne), Daniil Chechelev (Kansas City), Kaden Fulcher (Toledo), Philippe Desrosiers (Trois-Rivières), Trent Miner (Utah) and Louis-Philip Guindon (Wheeling).
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from December 14, 2021
- Jake Kupsky Named Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week - Idaho Steelheads
- Idaho's Kupsky Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week - ECHL
- Two on the Move to the AHL - Allen Americans
- Thunder Weekend Series vs. Growlers Postponed - Adirondack Thunder
- Grizzlies Weekly: 4 Game Holiday Homestand at Maverik Center - Utah Grizzlies
- Glads Acquire Fornaris in Trade - Atlanta Gladiators
- Steelheads Special Sunday Matinée in Three-Game Weekend - Idaho Steelheads
- Hirano Named ECHL Player of the Week - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Cincinnati's Hirano Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week - ECHL
- Oilers Extend Head Coach Rob Murray - Tulsa Oilers
- Americans Weekly - Allen Americans
- Fuel Trade for a Pair of Forwards - Indy Fuel
- Admirals Acquire Forwards Lacroix and Heffley from Indy - Norfolk Admirals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.