Glads Acquire Fornaris in Trade

December 14, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Atlanta Gladiators News Release







DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators announced on Tuesday that the team has acquired rookie forward Carlos Fornaris in a trade with the Worcester Railers in exchange for future considerations.

Fornaris, 26, originally attended Atlanta's training camp but was released by the team on Oct. 28. The 5-foot-9, 165-pound forward skated in five games with the Railers after racking up 12 points (4G-8A) in eight games with the Southern Professional Hockey League's Fayetteville Marksmen.

The Miami, Florida native has also skated with the Wheeling Nailers and the Allen Americans in previous seasons. Before turning pro, Fornaris played collegiately at New England College. As a senior in the 2019-20 season, he was named an NCAA Division III All-American with 42 points (9G-33A) in 26 games. Fornaris' 98 career assists with New England rank him second all-time at his alma mater. --

