Thunder Weekend Series vs. Growlers Postponed
December 14, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Adirondack Thunder News Release
GLENS FALLS, NY - The ECHL has announced that this weekend's three-game Adirondack Thunder home series against the Newfoundland Growlers has been postponed. This announcement comes after multiple positive COVID-19 cases within the Thunder organization.
"Obviously, the last thing we ever want to do is cancel games, but these are extenuating circumstances," Adirondack Thunder Team President Jeff Mead said. "After tests came back positive on symptomatic players, coaches, trainers, and front office members, there is just no way we can justify putting more of our own at risk and in turn putting our fans at risk. We are going to do everything in our power to make-up these games and we look forward to everyone returning healthy."
Adirondack will return home on New Year's Eve to play Newfoundland at 5:00p.m. The Thunder's road games against Trois-Rivières on December 27 and Reading on December 29 are still on as scheduled.
Ticket information will be available in the coming days. We ask that fans and ticket holders please remain patient as this all gets sorted out.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from December 14, 2021
- Jake Kupsky Named Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week - Idaho Steelheads
- Idaho's Kupsky Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week - ECHL
- Two on the Move to the AHL - Allen Americans
- Thunder Weekend Series vs. Growlers Postponed - Adirondack Thunder
- Grizzlies Weekly: 4 Game Holiday Homestand at Maverik Center - Utah Grizzlies
- Glads Acquire Fornaris in Trade - Atlanta Gladiators
- Steelheads Special Sunday Matinée in Three-Game Weekend - Idaho Steelheads
- Hirano Named ECHL Player of the Week - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Cincinnati's Hirano Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week - ECHL
- Oilers Extend Head Coach Rob Murray - Tulsa Oilers
- Americans Weekly - Allen Americans
- Fuel Trade for a Pair of Forwards - Indy Fuel
- Admirals Acquire Forwards Lacroix and Heffley from Indy - Norfolk Admirals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Adirondack Thunder Stories
- Thunder Weekend Series vs. Growlers Postponed
- New York State Mandates Go into Effect for Adirondack Thunder Games
- ECHL Announces Postponement of Thunder Games Through December 12
- Mareks Mitens Named Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week
- Thunder Take Care of Mariners to Extend Win Streak to Four Straight