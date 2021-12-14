Thunder Weekend Series vs. Growlers Postponed

December 14, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Adirondack Thunder News Release







GLENS FALLS, NY - The ECHL has announced that this weekend's three-game Adirondack Thunder home series against the Newfoundland Growlers has been postponed. This announcement comes after multiple positive COVID-19 cases within the Thunder organization.

"Obviously, the last thing we ever want to do is cancel games, but these are extenuating circumstances," Adirondack Thunder Team President Jeff Mead said. "After tests came back positive on symptomatic players, coaches, trainers, and front office members, there is just no way we can justify putting more of our own at risk and in turn putting our fans at risk. We are going to do everything in our power to make-up these games and we look forward to everyone returning healthy."

Adirondack will return home on New Year's Eve to play Newfoundland at 5:00p.m. The Thunder's road games against Trois-Rivières on December 27 and Reading on December 29 are still on as scheduled.

Ticket information will be available in the coming days. We ask that fans and ticket holders please remain patient as this all gets sorted out.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 14, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.