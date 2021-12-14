Admirals Acquire Forwards Lacroix and Heffley from Indy

NORFOLK, VA. -- The Norfolk Admirals, proud ECHL affiliates of the Carolina Hurricanes, announced they have acquired forwards Cedric Lacroix and Colton Heffley from the Indy Fuel in exchange for forwards Karl El-Mir and Darien Craighead.

Lacroix, 27, joins the Admirals after spending the last two seasons with the Fuel. During his tenure with Indy, he had 18 points in 45 games (11g, 7a). After spending four years at the University of Maine, the Shefford, QC native played 71 games with the Wheeling Nailers in 2018-19. He was fourth on the team in points with 42 (22g, 20a) and led the team in penalty minutes (215).

In addition to his experience in the ECHL, Lacroix has played in 13 AHL games with the Wilkes-Barre Scranton Penguins, Charlotte Checkers, and Bridgeport South Tigers.

Heffley, 27, joins the Admirals after spending the last two seasons with the Fuel as well. He played the majority of his 2020-21 season in the SPHL with the Knoxville Ice Bears, where he had 13 points in 31 games, along with 45 penalty minutes.

The Swift Current, SK native played five years at Dalhousie University, where he served as captain from 2018-20.

