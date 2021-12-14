Steelheads Special Sunday Matinée in Three-Game Weekend

BOISE, Idaho - The Idaho Steelheads host one more weekend of games beginning this Wednesday at Idaho Central Arena prior to the holiday break with the first Sunday matinée in over seven years leading into the break.

The week kicks off on Wednesday, Dec. 15 at 7:10 p.m. for another $2 Beer Wednesday. Enjoy $2 domestic draughts throughout the first two periods as the Steelheads look for their fifth-straight win as well as their fourth-straight win on a Wednesday. This is the fourth of 11 $2 Beer Wednesdays throughout the 2021-22 season.

A 4 for $50 Family Friday comes two days later and the final one of the calendar year. Get four tickets to this or any future Friday home game along with four Double R Ranch hot dogs and four Pepsis for just $50. While this Friday seat selection in Sections 116-120 are sold out, fans can purchase for a future Friday.

The final game of the weekend and the homestand comes on Sunday, Dec. 19 ta 4:05 p.m. with Idaho Central Arena hosting Jo Koy on the usual Saturday evening. This will be the first Sunday home game for the Steelheads since Jan. 26, 2014 when they hosted the Bakersfield Condors as part of two Sunday games against the same team that season. It will be the final home game of the 2021 calendar year and lead into the team's holiday break.

The Steelheads meet the Rapid City Rush this weekend with the advantage in the season series, taking three of five games as part of the 11-game season schedule. This will be the last weekend to see the Rush at home during the 2021-22 season with their previous trip coming in the final weekend of October, when the two teams split the weekend. Historically, the Steelheads own the franchise series with a 45-20-5 record as well as 21-9-4 at Idaho Central Arena.

Tickets for all three games on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday are available by going to idahosteelheads.com or calling the Idaho Central Arena Box Office at 208-331-TIXS. Limited seating is available for both Friday and Sunday.

The Steelheads open a three-game weekend against the Rapid City Rush on Wednesday, Dec. 15 at 7:10 p.m. at Idaho Central Arena. Single-game tickets are available for all home games during the 2021-22 regular season by going to idahosteelheads.com or calling 331-TIXS! Make sure to secure your FloSports subscription for the 2021-22 season to lock in all Steelheads games and action from around the ECHL.

