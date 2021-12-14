Fuel Trade for a Pair of Forwards

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indy Fuel, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Chicago Blackhawks and the American Hockey League's Rockford IceHogs, announced Tuesday that they have acquired forwards Karl El-Mir and Darien Craighead from the Norfolk Admirals in exchange for Cedric Lacroix and Colton Heffley.

El-Mir, 25, returns to the Circle City after he played 20 games for the Admirals, tallying three goals and eight assists. The second-year forward opted out of the 2020-21 season due to the covid-19 pandemic but split his first pro season between the Indy Fuel and Greenville Swamp Rabbits. Skating in 34 total games during the 2019-20 campaign, El-Mir registered nine goals, 10 assists and 14 assists.

Craighead, 24, joins the Fuel in his second professional season. The Surrey, British Columbia native has played in 22 games this season for the Admirals earning six goals and five assists. Appearing in a total of 47 ECHL games over two seasons, Craighead has earned 12 goals and nine assists.

