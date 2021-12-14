Jake Kupsky Named Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week

BOISE, Idaho - Idaho Steelheads goaltender Jake Kupsky has been named the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for the week ending on December 12. This is the first weekly award for the Steelheads this season as well as for Kupsky in his ECHL career.

Kupsky, 26, played in back-to-back games on Friday and Saturday against the South Carolina Stingrays, posting a 2-0-0 record with a 1.00 goals-against average and a .961 save percentage. The Waukesha, Wisc. native began the week on Friday with 26 saves on 27 shots as part of the team's 3-1 win followed by a 23-for-24 save performance on Saturday in their 4-1 victory. In his recent run of form, he has allowed just two goals over his last three games as part of three-straight wins since December 4 and has held opponents to two goals or less in seven of eight starts.

Over the season, the 6-foot-3 goaltender boasts a 6-2-0 record with a 1.60 GAA and a .928 save pct. with two shutouts. Kupsky currently leads the ECHL in GAA and is not only one of five qualifying goaltenders with a sub-2.00 GAA but also is one of five with at least two shutouts to his name. In his Steelheads career, he holds a 7-3-0 record with a 1.68 GAA and a .930 save pct. with two shutouts through 11 games since the 2019-20 campaign.

Prior to his professional career, Kupsky played four seasons at Union College, where he was named to the 2018-19 Mike Richter Award Watch List as well as 2017-18 ECAC Third-Team All-Star selection. In 59 games played, he tallied a 23-22-5 record with a 2.86 GAA and a .900 save pct. with one shutout.

This is the first ECHL weekly honor this season and marks four-straight seasons with Steelheads goaltenders earning weekly honors. During the 2019-20 season, Steelheads goaltenders totaled five weekly recognitions with the most recent for the week ending on Mar. 1, 2021 when Colton Point earned his first weekly honors. This is also the second ECHL honor of the season with the first being forward Yauheni Aksiantsiuk earning the Howie's Hockey Tape ECHL Rookie of the Month for October.

