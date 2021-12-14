Cincinnati's Hirano Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Yushiroh Hirano of the Cincinnati Cyclones is the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for Dec. 6-12.

Hirano scored six goals and added five assists for 11 points in four games last week.

The 26-year-old had five points (3g-2a) in a 6-5 win over Wheeling on Wednesday, tallied three points (1g-2a) in a 6-2 victory over Indy on Friday, picked up a goal in a 4-1 loss at Wheeling on Saturday and added a goal and an assist in a 4-1 win over the Nailers on Sunday.

A native of Tomakomai, Japan, Hirano is tied for third in the ECHL with 13 goals and is tied for sixth with 25 points in 21 games this season.

Hirano has recorded 117 points (45g-72a) in 140 career ECHL games with Cincinnati and Wheeling.

Prior to turning pro, Hirano tallied 46 points (24g-22a) in 54 career games with Youngstown of the United States Hockey League.

On behalf of Yushiroh Hirano, a case of pucks will be donated to a Cincinnati youth hockey organization by Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Inglasco has donated more than 45,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.

Runners-Up: Joe Pendenza, Florida (3 gp, 4g, 4a, 8 pts.) and Alexis D'Aoust, Trois-Rivières (3 gp, 3g, 4a, 7 pts.).

Also Nominated: Kameron Kielly (Atlanta), Luke Henman (Allen), Kellen Jones (Fort Wayne), Liam Pecararo (Greenville), Shawn McBride (Idaho), Craig Martin (Jacksonville), Tommy Muck (Kansas City), Logan Nelson (Rapid City), John Albert (Toledo) and Cam Hausinger (Wheeling).

