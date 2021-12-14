Oilers Extend Head Coach Rob Murray

December 14, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release







TULSA, OK- The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks, announced Tuesday that head coach Rob Murray has signed a contract extension, keeping Murray in Tulsa through the 2024-25 season, as Murray's current deal keeps him in Green Country until 2022-23.

Murray is currently in his fifth year as the Oilers' head coach, guiding the team to a 143-114-41(.548) record since joining ahead of the 2017-18 season. The Toronto, ON native brought a Mountain Division Championship to Tulsa in 2018-19 - the first division title in Tulsa since 1975-76. As Director of Hockey Operations, Murray also won the 2018-19 ECHL General Manager of the Year (director of player personnel) award - an award determined by a vote of ECHL coaches.

"I'm thrilled to have this opportunity," said head coach Rob Murray of his new extension. "Our new ownership under Andy Scurto has been tremendous. With his leadership, the Oilers organization will continue to grow and get better and better. I am very fortunate to have the chance to be here and see that growth. There is just a different buzz around the Oilers in Tulsa now, and I look forward to seeing what the future holds."

Murray began his coaching career with the AHL's Providence Bruins in 2003-04, giving the 54-year-old 19 years of coaching experience, and 14 years as a head coach. Murray started his head-coaching career with Providence in 2008-09, taking the Bruins to the AHL's Eastern Conference Finals in his first season. The former NHLer also coached the Providence Bruins in 2010-11 when their affiliate, the Boston Bruins, won the Stanley Cup, earning a Stanley Cup ring for his work with the team.

"I'm very excited to extend Coach Murray's contract and ensure the Tulsa Oilers will continue to have a high quality coach leading the team," said owner Andy Scurto. "Coach Murray brings the perfect balance of competitiveness, team leadership and fan support, while totally understanding what I want to accomplish with the Tulsa Oilers. I look forward to working with Coach Murray and seeing what we can accomplish with the Tulsa Oilers in the coming years."

Murray entered the ECHL in 2011-12 with Alaska, coaching back-to-back-to-back 40-win seasons with the Aces, grabbing three-consecutive Brabham Cups and the 2013-14 Kelly Cup in the process. Murray was awarded the John Brophy Award in 2012, given to the coach who contributed the most to their team's success as determined in a vote from ECHL coaches, broadcasters, media relations directors and media members.

"Excitement about Oilers hockey is incredible right now," said General Manager Taylor Hall. "Having Rob on board for many years to come ensures we'll have consistency and great success on the ice."

Prior to coaching, Murray enjoyed a 16-year professional career spanning the NHL, AHL and IHL. The 61st overall selection of the 1985 NHL Entry Draft played in the NHL with Washington, Winnipeg and Phoenix, making appearances in eight different seasons, totaling 107 games played.

A 15-year veteran of the AHL, Murray wore the captain's "C" for four different franchises and captained the Canadian Team in the 1997 AHL All-Star Classic. He was inducted into the AHL Hall of Fame in 2017, finishing second in career PIM (first at the time of his retirement) with 2,940. The 6'1, 180 lbs. forward collected 473 points (161G, 312A) in 1018 career AHL games. Murray's #23 was retired by the Springfield Falcons.

The Oilers face Kansas City on Wednesday, Dec. 15 at the BOK Center at 7:05 p.m. The game is the rescheduled date from opening night. Tickets for the game on Oct. 30 will be honored on Wednesday, and season ticket holders will use game number one from their ticket booklet.

Oilers Season and Group Tickets are on sale now! Call the Oilers front office at 918-632-PUCK (7825) or visit www.tulsaoilers.com for more information.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 14, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.