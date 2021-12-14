Americans Weekly
December 14, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release
Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Seattle Kraken (NHL), swept the three-game series against the Wichita Thunder last week, completing their first perfect week of the season, and extending their winning streak to three games. This week the Americans host the Orlando Solar Bears, for the first time since the 2017-2018 season.
Last Week's Record: 3-0
Overall record: 8-8-3-0 (19 Points)
-- Last Week's Games --
Thursday, December 9 @ Wichita Thunder
Score: 5-4 W
Game Winning Goal: Chad Costello
Winning Goalie: Francis Marotte
Losing Goalie: J. Theut
Francis Marotte: Saves: 15
Francis Marotte: Shots: 19
Americans Box Score
Friday, December 10 @ Wichita Thunder
Score: 5-4 W
Game Winning Goal: Jack Combs
Winning Goalie: Hayden Lavigne
Losing Goalie: E. Buitenhuis
Hayden Lavigne: Saves 35
Hayden Lavigne: Shots: 39
Americans Box Score
Sunday, December 12 vs. Wichita Thunder
Score: 4-2 W
Game Winning Goal: Jack Combs
Winning Goalie: Francis Marotte
Losing Goalie: E. Buitenhuis
Francis Marotte: Saves 23
Francis Marotte: Shots: 25
Americans Box Score
-- This Week's Games --
Friday, December 17, vs. Orlando Solar Bears
Time: 7:05 pm CST
Location: Allen, Texas
Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV
Saturday, December 18, vs. Orlando Solar Bears
Time: 7:05 pm CST
Location: Allen, Texas
Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV
-- Team Leaders -
Goals - (9) Chad Costello
Assists - (14) Gavin Gould
Points - (22) Chad Costello
Power Play Goals - (3) Spencer Asuchak
Power Play Assists - (6) Chad Costello
Shorthanded Goals - (2) Spencer Asuchak
Shorthanded Assists - (1) Eric Roy and three others
Game Winning Goals - (2) Jack Combs and Kris Myllari
First Goal - (2) Jack Combs and Gavin Gould
Insurance Goals - (1) Chad Costello and Zach Hall
Penalty Minutes - (46) Darian Skeoch
Plus/Minus - (+5) Darian Skeoch
Shots on Goal - (59) Branden Troock
Save Percentage - (0.920) Antoine Bibeau
Goalie Wins - (3) Francis Marotte
Goals-Against Average - (2.77) Antoine Bibeau
Americans Notables:
The Americans are 3-6-1 in their last 10 games.
Rookie Luke Henman scored his first career Hat Trick on Friday night.
Allen is 6-3-1 in their last 10 games.
Spencer Asuchak played in his 500th professional game on Sunday.
Allen is 1-0 in Shootout Games this season.
Chad Costello is 14th in the league in scoring with 22 points.
Luke Henman is second overall in Rookie Shooting Percentage at 28.6 %.
Allen is tied for seventh in the league averaging 15.95 Penalty Minutes per game.
Allen is 4-3-2 when Scoring First.
The Americans will play Orlando this week for the first time since the 2017-2018 season.
The Americans Power Play ranks 11th overall at 19.7 %.
Images from this story
|
Allen Americans react after a goal against the Wichita Thunder
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from December 14, 2021
- Americans Weekly - Allen Americans
- Fuel Trade for a Pair of Forwards - Indy Fuel
- Admirals Acquire Forwards Lacroix and Heffley from Indy - Norfolk Admirals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Allen Americans Stories
- Americans Weekly
- Americans Sweep Wichita
- Game Day Preview: Americans Host Wichita, 4:05 PM
- Americans Take Both Games in Wichita
- Game Day: Americans and Thunder Part 2