Americans Weekly

Allen Americans react after a goal against the Wichita Thunder

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Seattle Kraken (NHL), swept the three-game series against the Wichita Thunder last week, completing their first perfect week of the season, and extending their winning streak to three games. This week the Americans host the Orlando Solar Bears, for the first time since the 2017-2018 season.

Last Week's Record: 3-0

Overall record: 8-8-3-0 (19 Points)

-- Last Week's Games --

Thursday, December 9 @ Wichita Thunder

Score: 5-4 W

Game Winning Goal: Chad Costello

Winning Goalie: Francis Marotte

Losing Goalie: J. Theut

Francis Marotte: Saves: 15

Francis Marotte: Shots: 19

Friday, December 10 @ Wichita Thunder

Score: 5-4 W

Game Winning Goal: Jack Combs

Winning Goalie: Hayden Lavigne

Losing Goalie: E. Buitenhuis

Hayden Lavigne: Saves 35

Hayden Lavigne: Shots: 39

Sunday, December 12 vs. Wichita Thunder

Score: 4-2 W

Game Winning Goal: Jack Combs

Winning Goalie: Francis Marotte

Losing Goalie: E. Buitenhuis

Francis Marotte: Saves 23

Francis Marotte: Shots: 25

-- This Week's Games --

Friday, December 17, vs. Orlando Solar Bears

Time: 7:05 pm CST

Location: Allen, Texas

Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV

Saturday, December 18, vs. Orlando Solar Bears

Time: 7:05 pm CST

Location: Allen, Texas

Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV

-- Team Leaders -

Goals - (9) Chad Costello

Assists - (14) Gavin Gould

Points - (22) Chad Costello

Power Play Goals - (3) Spencer Asuchak

Power Play Assists - (6) Chad Costello

Shorthanded Goals - (2) Spencer Asuchak

Shorthanded Assists - (1) Eric Roy and three others

Game Winning Goals - (2) Jack Combs and Kris Myllari

First Goal - (2) Jack Combs and Gavin Gould

Insurance Goals - (1) Chad Costello and Zach Hall

Penalty Minutes - (46) Darian Skeoch

Plus/Minus - (+5) Darian Skeoch

Shots on Goal - (59) Branden Troock

Save Percentage - (0.920) Antoine Bibeau

Goalie Wins - (3) Francis Marotte

Goals-Against Average - (2.77) Antoine Bibeau

Americans Notables:

The Americans are 3-6-1 in their last 10 games.

Rookie Luke Henman scored his first career Hat Trick on Friday night.

Allen is 6-3-1 in their last 10 games.

Spencer Asuchak played in his 500th professional game on Sunday.

Allen is 1-0 in Shootout Games this season.

Chad Costello is 14th in the league in scoring with 22 points.

Luke Henman is second overall in Rookie Shooting Percentage at 28.6 %.

Allen is tied for seventh in the league averaging 15.95 Penalty Minutes per game.

Allen is 4-3-2 when Scoring First.

The Americans will play Orlando this week for the first time since the 2017-2018 season.

The Americans Power Play ranks 11th overall at 19.7 %.

