Solar Bears Can't Hold off Everblades Comeback in Loss

ESTERO, Fla. - Despite establishing a 2-0 lead, the Orlando Solar Bears (3-5-0-1) could not hold off the play of John McCarron and the Florida Everblades (6-3-0-0), ultimately falling by a 3-2 score on Wednesday night at Hertz Arena.

Michael Brodzinski opened the scoring for the Solar Bears at 17:32 of the first period when Peter Abbandonato won a face-off at the right circle back to the defenseman, who one-timed his first goal of the season past Everblades netminder Cam Johnson.

Mikhail Shalagin extended Orlando's lead to two goals in the second period when Ryan Lohin dished a pass to Shalagin from behind the Florida net, and the rookie snapped home his first of the season past Johnson at 5:43.

McCarron started Florida's comeback late in the second period when he banked in a shot past Clint Windsor from the left corner at 18:03 to get the hosts on the board.

Florida scored twice in the third when McCarron fed Ben Masella at 15:39 to tie the score at 2-2, and McCarron also assisted on Justin Auger's go-ahead score at 16:13.

Windsor took the loss with 35 saves on 38 shots against; Johnson picked up the win with 26 stops on 28 shots against.

1) John McCarron - FLA

2) Ben Masella - FLA

3) Cam Johnson - FLA

The Solar Bears are back in action against the Florida Everblades at Hertz Arena on Friday, Nov. 8 at 7:30 p.m. The Solar Bears return home to host the Everblades on Thursday, Nov. 14 for 90s Night and Thirsty Thursday, presented by Coors Light. Fans can take advantage of $5 domestic draft beers during the game. CLICK HERE to purchase tickets for this game.

