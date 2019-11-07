Grizzlies Acquire Jack Jenkins in Trade

November 7, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release





West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies have acquired forward Jack Jenkins from the Indy Fuel for Future Considerations. Jenkins will wear number 26 for the Grizzlies.

Jenkins played at the University of Notre Dame for 4 seasons from 2016-2019. He was a teammate of current Grizzlies forward Joe Wegwerth in all 4 years with the Fighting Irish. Jenkins had 15 goals and 27 assists in his time at Notre Dame.

The Grizzlies are on the road at Kansas City for games on November 8th and 9th. The Grizz return to Maverik Center on November 22nd vs Orlando. That night is Pooch on the Pond. November 23rd vs Orlando is Angel's Hands Night with specialty jersey's that will be auctioned off after the game. Tickets are available now at utahgrizzlies.com or the Maverik Center box office.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 7, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.