Thunder Acquires Former Canucks Draft Pick

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, announced today that the team has acquired defenseman Matt Brassard from the Fort Wayne Komets for future considerations.

"We're excited to get a player with Matt's caliber of talent," stated Head Coach Bruce Ramsay. "He's an offensive-minded defenseman who brings a much-needed element to our power play. Matt had a solid overage year with Oshawa and Niagara last season and will help us right away, especially with some of our injuries on the blue line."

Brassard, 21, is in his first season as a pro. A native of Barrie, Ontario, the 6-foot-2, 196-pound defenseman signed in the offseason with the Komets and has appeared in three games.

Last season, he split time between the Ontario Hockey League's Oshawa Generals and Niagara IceDogs. He combined to tally 56 points (11g, 45a) in 65 games and finished ninth in scoring among OHL defensemen. He wore a letter during the 2017-18 season as he was named as an alternate captain. During his four-year junior career with Barrie, Oshawa and Niagara, he racked up 143 points (40g, 103a) in 222 games.

