Tom McCollum Jumpstarts Ticket Program with STRIVE

PORTLAND, ME - The Mariners, goaltender Tom McCollum, and STRIVE, are proud to announce a new ticketing experience that will be a part of Mariners games in 2019-20. McCollum and the Mariners are each donating a pair of tickets to STRIVE, for one lucky group of fans to attend a Mariners game, tour the locker room, and meet players.

"It's something I've done everywhere I've played for the last six or seven years," said McCollum, who pitched the idea and is personally donating two tickets. "I think we're in a fortunate position to be able to do what we do for a living and I just think it's important to give back to the community and the people that support us to enable us to do what we do."

A first round draft pick of the Detroit Red Wings in 2008, McCollum has been a professional since the 2009-10 season, playing in Grand Rapids, Stockton, Charlotte, and Milwaukee among his AHL stops. In addition to the Mariners he's been a member of the Toledo Walleye and Adirondack Thunder at the ECHL level. He's even played three NHL games. His experience in different cities, makes him well qualified to speak on the quality of the Portland fan base.

"They're very dedicated and very knowledgeable about the game," said McCollum. "They provide a great environment for us to play in and you can tell because as games go on the fans get more into it and the players seem to get more into it too and we play better."

McCollum was arguably the best Mariner on the ice last Saturday against Newfoundland, when he stopped 36 of 38 Growlers shots in a 3-2 Mariners comeback win.

STRIVE provides people with intellectual and developmental disabilities or mental health diagnoses a community of support and assistance in finding greater independence by respecting the value of each individual, initiating mutually beneficial, sustainable partnerships with business and community leaders, and creating innovative opportunities responsive to the needs of individuals and families. Headquartered in South Portland, STRIVE's values include treating everyone with dignity and respect, commitment to understanding the unique abilities of their participants, employees, and partners, and creating a fun and professional environment while realizing the magnitude of what they do.

"STRIVE is thrilled about this exciting new partnership with the Maine Mariners," said STRIVE Program Director Whitney Wildes. "We believe in mutually beneficial partners and are looking forward to building this relationship. This will give our STRIVE Participants and families a chance to enjoy games and meet players - which is tremendously exciting. We are very grateful to both the Mariners and Tom McCollum for this opportunity!"

Mariners Head Coach and Assistant General Manager Riley Armstrong has been around minor league hockey nearly his entire playing and coaching career. He points out a mutually beneficial relationship for players, teams, and the community alive when it comes to community involvement.

"I think it's the first thing you think about when you think of minor league sports - getting the community behind the teams" said Armstrong. "I think giving back promotes the player himself and also puts the team out there as well. For what Tom's doing, it speaks volumes about him as a person, too."

The Mariners are home on Saturday and again on Monday for a pair of Military Appreciation celebrations, presented by Martin's Point in partnership with Bath Iron Works. On Saturday as the Mariners host Adirondack at 6 PM, the first 2,000 fans through the door will receive an exclusive lobster winter beanie, sponsored by Martin's Point. It's also a "Family Four Pack" game: families of four can get four tickets, four food and drink vouchers, and four Mariners can koozies for as low as $80. Family four packs must be purchased in advance. On Monday, November 11th, Gritty Does Portland! The world famous Philadelphia Flyers mascot will visit the Cross Insurance Arena as the Reading Royals visit at 7 PM. For more information and to purchase tickets, go to MarinersOfMaine.com, call 833-GO-MAINE, or visit the Mariners front office at 94 Free St. in Portland.

