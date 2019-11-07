Vaive Nets Pair in Back-And-Forth Affair

Cincinnati, OH - The Cincinnati Cyclones (5-2-1-0) collected a 5-4 win over the Ft. Wayne Komets on Wednesday night. Forward Justin Vaive led the way with a pair of goals and an assist, while forwards Jesse Schultz and Brady Vail, along with defenseman Frank Hora netted lone tallies for the 'Clones.

Cincinnati needed just 1:27 to take the lead in this one, when forward John Edwardh, sent a pass from behind the net to Vaive just inside the left circle, and he snapped in a shot to give the Cyclones a 1-0 lead. A little more than seven minutes later, the Cyclones added one more when forward Ben Johnson came streaking down the right side and sent a pass to Vail who was crashing the net, and he tapped it in past Komets goaltender Dylan Ferguson to put Cincinnati on top, 2-0.

The Komets stole some of the momentum back late in the frame, and cut Cincinnati's led to 2-1 when forward Alan Lyszczarczyk netted a 5-on-3 power play goal to pull Ft. Wayne to within one after the first.

After the Komets tied the game, 2-2, on an early second period goal from forward Shawn Szydlowski , Cincinnati regained their lead at the 12:13 into the frame while shorthanded when Vaive sent Schultz a pass on a 2-on-1 rush, and he lit the lamp on the right side to put Cincinnati on top, 3-2.

The Komets responded 1:02 later while on the power play when forward AJ Jenks netted his fifth of the season to pull Ft. Wayne back even, 3-3.

The Cyclones were not deterred and took the lead right back at the 15:23 mark, when Schultz tipped a pass from forward Darik Angeli to Vaive in the slot, and he hammered home his second of the night to give Cincinnati a 4-3 edge heading into the third period.

Ft. Wayne continued to battle back, and with under five minutes remaining in the third, re-tied the game when defenseman Olivier Galipeau found the back of the net to draw the Komets level, 4-4, 15:46 into the final frame.

The Cyclones were not deterred, and 1:13 later they netted the eventual game-winner when Hora skated into the right circle and snapped a shot off the post and in to lift Cincinnati to a 5-4 win. The 'Clones were outshot, 31-22, with goaltender Sean Romeo steering aside 27 in the win.

Cincinnati is back on home ice Friday night against the Brampton Beast. Face-off is slated for 7:35pm ET.

