Cleveland Assigns Derek Barach to IceMen; Prapavessis Recalled

November 7, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Jacksonville IceMen News Release





JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen announced Thursday that the Cleveland Monsters of the American Hockey League (AHL) have assigned forward Derek Barach to the Icemen. In addition, the Columbus Blue Jackets (NHL) have reassigned defenseman Michael Prapavessis from Jacksonville to AHL Cleveland.

Barach, 24, joins the Icemen after making two appearances with Cleveland this season. The 5-8, 165-pound forward posted 11 points (7g, 4a) in just 15 games played with the Monsters last spring following his senior season at Mercyhurst College.

Barach was a standout player at Mercyhurst totaling 144 points (49g, 95a) in 150 collegiate games from 2015-2019. The Glenmont, NY native captained Mercyhurst for two seasons and received All-Conference Team honors in each of his four college seasons. Barach is under an AHL contract with Cleveland for the 2019-20 season.

Prapavessis returns to Cleveland after posting two assists in six games played with the Icemen this season.

The Icemen are back in action on Saturday when they travel to Estero to battle the Florida Everblades. Game time is set for 7:00 p.m. Fans can catch the game broadcast at www.mixlr.com/jaxicemen or watch the game online at ECHL.TV.

