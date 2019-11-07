Cleveland Assigns Derek Barach to IceMen; Prapavessis Recalled
November 7, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Jacksonville IceMen News Release
JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen announced Thursday that the Cleveland Monsters of the American Hockey League (AHL) have assigned forward Derek Barach to the Icemen. In addition, the Columbus Blue Jackets (NHL) have reassigned defenseman Michael Prapavessis from Jacksonville to AHL Cleveland.
Barach, 24, joins the Icemen after making two appearances with Cleveland this season. The 5-8, 165-pound forward posted 11 points (7g, 4a) in just 15 games played with the Monsters last spring following his senior season at Mercyhurst College.
Barach was a standout player at Mercyhurst totaling 144 points (49g, 95a) in 150 collegiate games from 2015-2019. The Glenmont, NY native captained Mercyhurst for two seasons and received All-Conference Team honors in each of his four college seasons. Barach is under an AHL contract with Cleveland for the 2019-20 season.
Prapavessis returns to Cleveland after posting two assists in six games played with the Icemen this season.
The Icemen are back in action on Saturday when they travel to Estero to battle the Florida Everblades. Game time is set for 7:00 p.m. Fans can catch the game broadcast at www.mixlr.com/jaxicemen or watch the game online at ECHL.TV.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from November 7, 2019
- Grizzlies Acquire Jack Jenkins in Trade - Utah Grizzlies
- ECHL Transactions - November 7 - ECHL
- Smallman Assigned to Greenville, Pritchard Recalled by Charlotte - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Miracle League to Host Its First-Ever Baseball Game for Area Kids with Disabilities - Kalamazoo Wings
- Cleveland Assigns Derek Barach to IceMen; Prapavessis Recalled - Jacksonville IceMen
- Mariners 2019-20 Holiday Packs to Go on Sale Saturday - Maine Mariners
- Everblades' Military Night Set for this Saturday - Florida Everblades
- Tom McCollum Jumpstarts Ticket Program with STRIVE - Maine Mariners
- New Jersey Re-Assigns Goaltender Cormier to Adirondack - Adirondack Thunder
- Glow Stick + PAW Patrol Giveaways at Upcoming Royals Games - Reading Royals
- Kotak Law Military Appreciation Day Is Sunday - Brampton Beast
- Saulnier Powers Rush to Thrashing of ECHL's Best - Rapid City Rush
- Steelheads Downed by Rush 5-1 - Idaho Steelheads
- Solar Bears Can't Hold off Everblades Comeback in Loss - Orlando Solar Bears
- Great Late: Florida Powers Past Orlando with 3-2 Win - Florida Everblades
- Vaive Nets Pair in Back-And-Forth Affair - Cincinnati Cyclones
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Jacksonville IceMen Stories
- Cleveland Assigns Derek Barach to IceMen; Prapavessis Recalled
- IceMen Add Rugged Forward Mitch Vandergunst
- Helvig's 44 Saves Not Enough as Orlando Edges IceMen 2-1
- Manitoba Assigns Adam Carlson to IceMen; Recall Outhouse
- IceMen Agree to Terms with Veteran Forward Mike Hedden